Why ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Is A 10/10 Series

My boyfriend and I just finished watching ‘Mare Of Easttown’, it’s a limited series on CRAVE and we both LOVED IT!

This series was released April 18, 2021 but we just started (and finished) watching it. There are 7 episodes, and the reason it is so great is because each episode is packed with drama and suspense, I usually feel like I have a good grasp on what’s going to happen, but in this case I NEVER knew & wouldn’t have been able to tell you the ending if my life depended on it..

Kate Winslet plays her character so well to the point where sometimes you want to yell at her, sometimes you want to hug her and other times your laughing with her (not often though cause there is not much laughter in this series)

If you love true crime shows/podcasts you will LOVE this, and even if you don’t like it then you will probably still like this show it is THAT GOOD! This is a full 10/10 for me!