Winter Storm Warnings Issued Across BC For Tonight Into Thursday

Winter storm warnings are issued across BC today!

Environment Canada advises people to postpone all non-essential travel. Hazardous winter conditions are expected across Metro Vancouver, with up to 20 cm of snow forecast to hit the region. Blowing snow will also cause reduced visibility in the Fraser Valley

“A low-pressure system will spread heavy snow across the BC south coast beginning this evening. On Thursday, snow will begin to transition to rain across Metro Vancouver as the system brings in milder air and temperatures begin to rise.” -Environment Canada

While snow transitions to rain Thursday morning, there’s a risk of freezing rain in the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass