Worst Celeb Dads of All Time!

Father’s Day is just two days away!
If the big day’s got ya thinking “I dunno…I”m not THAT great of a Dad…” these celeb dads will have you feeling better about yourself in no time!
1. Hulk Hogan
He had an affair with his daughter’s best friend, his wife Linda filing for divorce a year later.
2. Alec Baldwin
Called his 11 year old daughter “a rude, thoughtless little pig” on her voicemail – topping it off with “you don’t have the brains or the decency as a human being”. Yeowch!
3. Woody Allen
Married his own stepdaughter. We’ll just leave that one there….
4. Joe Jackson
Openly admitted to hitting his kids, including Michael Jackson growing up. “He was bully who emotionally and physically abused us,” says Jackson
So there you have it! Celeb dads that safe to say won’t be getting ‘Father of the Year’ awards anytime soon!!
You’re welcome!
– Vanessa xoxo