You Can Join Betty White’s 100th Birthday Party In January!

Join Betty White’s Birthday celebration Jan. 17!!

The iconic star of both the big and the small screens will hit triple digits, turning the big 1-0-0, next year. Fans will able to celebrate the joyous occasion with her in a special one-night-only theatrical event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be distributed by Fathom Events and will be shown in 900 cinemas nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 17.

The show will take a gander at the much-loved actress’ life behind the scenes, as well as her relationships with her friends and staff and her efforts as an animal advocate.

Highlight reels from her illustrious career will be featured in the show, along with footage from her appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot in Cleveland.”