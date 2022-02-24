You could earn $40 an hour to try on lululemon clothing! Details Here.

Happy Wednesday friends! Here’s the deets on the opportunity to make money while trying on clothes that I was talking about on air today!

Info courtesy of DailyHive:

As one of the world’s leading athletic brands is headquartered right here in Vancouver, it makes sense that many of us have an affinity for lululemon.

One reason lululemon has continued to make better gear year after year is that it seeks and actions feedback from people who wear its products.

lululemon is looking for enthusiastic, female-identifying individuals of all backgrounds and ethnicities who are based in Vancouver, or elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, to work at the lululemon Store Support Centre trying on garments and providing feedback on the fit and feel of each style.

If you’re comfortable attending in-person fit sessions and trying on a wide range of products, including sports bras, swimwear, and underwear — and you’re comfortable giving your honest opinion about how the garments fit and feel — this contract opportunity could be a great fit.

Anyone who wears sizes from XXS to XXXL (0 to 24) and bra sizes ranging from 28 to 46 (band), A to G (cup) is encouraged to apply. lululemon is growing its size ranges and product categories and needs honest communication about how each garment fits. Garment fit testers are required to maintain their measurements for consistency in fit, week over week.

Although garment fit testers are sometimes called fit models, this role doesn’t involve traditional modelling. Faces aren’t photographed and images won’t be posted anywhere publicly.

Garment fit tester Halie G. sees the role as a valuable entryway into the fashion industry. “You learn a lot about how clothing should fit and function, which translates into your own wardrobe, and you get to work with creative problem-solving teams,” Halie G. tells Daily Hive. “It’s a flexible position, and your product feedback makes a difference in how other consumers experience the clothes that end up on the rack.”

This ongoing contract work is open to anyone aged 19 or older; candidates don’t need to have previous experience to apply and the starting rate of pay is $40 per hour. When fittings in the swimwear, underwear, and bra categories are required, garment fit testers for lululemon receive additional compensation (DailyHive).