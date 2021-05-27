YOU COULD GET $5000 FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FOR BEING ENERGY EFFICIENT

You could get up to $5000 for energy-saving home upgrades through a newly launched Canadian government program starting today.

The program, named, The Canada Greener Homes Grants is set to distribute $2.6 billion over the next seven years. This program is to help homeowners with upgrading heaters, installing solar panels, and replacing windows and doors.

You can apply online if you want to utilize this benefit program. The application is not a simple registration; it must include an energy evaluation by a certified adviser. An adviser conducts a home visit and decides accordingly what energy-saving measures will actually help and then therefore are eligible for reimbursement.

The next step of this process includes hiring a licensed contractor in order to complete the energy-saving changes. Once completed, an inspection is conducted and then the homeowner would receive said reimbursement.

PM Trudeau and Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan will announce more details about this program. This program is said to lower energy bills for Canadians, create jobs, and reduce emissions.