You NEED To Hear Carrie Underwoods NEW SONG With 5 Year Old Son Isaiah

It may only be Sep 25th but Carrie Underwood has fully transitioned to Christmas already. She just released her first ever Christmas album called ‘My Gift’ and one of the songs on the album features her 5 year old son Isaiah and it might be the CUTEST thing I have ever heard!

Take a listen to the full song below:

HOW CUTE WAS THAT!!!!!

‘My Gift’ features a mixture of traditional and original Christmas songs

My Gift Track List

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)

Carrie Underwood also announced she will be performing her FULL Christmas album in an HBO special, closer to Christmas!