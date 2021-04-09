5 Mothers Day Ideas to Safely Celebrate in 2021

Mothers Day is coming up one month from now! If you want to make it special but need a little assistance thinking of COVID safe celebration ideas, we got you!

When in doubt, PACK A PICNIC! Public beaches remain open and if you choose wisely, you can find a spot far away from others and enjoy some one on one time with your Momma! If you don’t want to pack it yourself, this is also a great opportunity to support a small business because the picnic industry is on the rise! Simply search picnic businesses in your area on google and save yourself the effort of finding/making the food, and setting everything up. Coordinate where your picnic should be set up and bring your Mom there to reveal the amazing lunch surprise!

For you active ones, you could join in on the Fairmont Mother’s Day Run – a 3K, 5K, and 10K run and walk from Stanley Park to the eastern side of the Westin Bayshore and benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 9th, in 2021.

If your Mom loves to Garden, she is sure to enjoy the Glades Garden Mother’s Day Event – the garden at 561 172nd Street in Surrey usually has a special event on the Sunday. Admission is about $7 but free for children under age 12. Parking is generally extremely limited but shuttle service is usually available for the event from Darts Hill Garden Park which is located at 1633 170th Street. (This should shortly be confirmed for 2021. Double check before going that they are open.)

By Mothers Day on May 9th 2021, restaurants should be open again for indoor dining so you could take her to her favourite restaurant! But if this restriction gets pushed back, here is a list of some great patios open in Surrey.

If all else fails… MOVIE NIGHT! We all miss going to the theatres, so tap into that inner child and play pretend! Act like your house is a theatre. Pop some popcorn, get crafty with at home snacks, pick out a show you can enjoy together, write it on a piece of paper as a make shift “movie poster” and enjoy your evening! The best gift you can give your Mom is quality time, even if it’s just staying home (which is what we should all be doing right now anyways!)



HAPPY EARLY MOTHERS DAY!

-Kate Tattersall