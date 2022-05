The next Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday, May 17, and it will be a big one after no one claimed the unlucky $55M draw on Friday, May 13

Lotto Max, one of Canada’s most popular lottery games, has two weekly jackpots, drawing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jackpots start at $10 million and can get up to $70 million.

The total prize pool sits at $68 million – that’s a colossal $60 million jackpot plus an estimated $8M Maxmillions.