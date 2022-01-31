All eyes are on City of Surrey’s controversial ethics vote tonight

The drama continues at Surrey City Hall , with council set to vote Monday on a motion that could shut down the city’s ethics office until after the next civic election.

The move, should it approval, would prevent any new ethics complaints to be made against the mayor or councillors for now. If passed at Monday night’s council meeting, the city’s ethics commissioner would still handle existing complaints, but nothing new until after the upcoming election, which is set to take place this coming October.

