BC Gas Restrictions Will Be Lifted TOMORROW (Tuesday Dec 14th)

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has announced that the province will be lifting a restriction Tuesday on the amount of fuel British Columbians can purchase.

The order has been in effect since Nov. 19, when a state of emergency was declared after flooding closed major highways, and forced hundreds to flee their homes. It limited non-essential drivers to 30 litres of gas per visit.

“This measure has been effective in maintaining a steady supply of gas for public use while ensuring our essential service vehicles have priority access to what they need to do to make sure everything’s looked after,” Farnworth said, adding his thanks to everyone who abided by the rule.