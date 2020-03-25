Beer Bread. Could there BE anything better?!

Here’s the recipe for the beer bread Vanessa’s mother-in-law made that she was RAVING about on today’s show!

Because let’s be honest with the world such a mess right now, is there anything more soothing than a warm piece of homemade bread. No….just me?!

Beer Bread ￼ Ingredients

• 3 cups all purpose flour

• 1 1/2 Tablespoon baking powder

• 2 Tablespoons sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 12 oz beer or lager

• 4 Tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions

1 First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and spray a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

2 Next, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together. Slowly add the beer or lager to create a bread dough.

3 Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, and drizzle it with the melted butter. Make sure you use ALL the butter!

4 Then, bake the bread for 45-55 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before serving.

Voila!