Best At-Home Workout Equipment to Keep you in Shape!

There’s no denying a lot of us are still too nervous to go back to the gym during the pandemic. That, or maybe you’ve NEVER been a fan of working out in public (putting on a bra? Ew!) and if you do break a sweat, it’s going to be at home or on a trail.

Whatever the reason, Wellness Expert Aeryon Ashlie counts down the three best pieces of equipment to use at home to keep your mind and body feeling healthy everyday and they are:

Resistance Band Kettle Bell Dumb Bells

Listen to Aeryon’s interview with Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra below on the best way to use each piece of equipment PLUS an amazing tip to keep you motivated on those days when you just don’t feel like working out (Hello, Mondays anyone?!)