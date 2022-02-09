BEST Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Sunday!

By February 9, 2022Community, Jaclyn

Let’s talk SUPER BOWL EATS! The big game day is coming up which means we gotta get cooking! I’m going to share some of my favorite Super Bowl recipes for you to try this Sunday.. Cause lets be honest.. It’s ALL ABOUT THE FOOD!

This year I will be making Turkey Pesto Sliders by @broccyourbody – they look so delicious & super easy to make for a group! Plus you can play around with what you put in the sliders if you’re not a fan of turkey pesto!

Last year I made Cheesy Souther Mac N’ Cheese with Honey Sriracha Sausages by @the_hunger_diaries

Another great recipe is SEVEN LAYER DIP it’s quick and easy and ALWAYS delicious

This easy and delicious 7 layer dip is the perfect dip to serve at your next party, made with layers of beans, guacamole, salsa, cheese, and more. | aheadofthyme.com

PIZZA DIP .. Yeah you heard me right… Pizza DIP

Pepperoni pizza dip is creamy, rich, comforting, and delicious. This appetizer is easy to make, easy to prepare ahead of time, and easy to eat. | aheadofthyme.com

HOT WINGS – DUH, what’s a game day without it?!

Is it even game day without game day buffalo hot wings? This classic appetizer is a total crowd pleaser and one of my most popular Super Bowl recipes. | aheadofthyme.com

RANCH CHICKEN TAQUITOS – This is the perfect 2 bite snack

STICKY HONEY GARLIC MEATBALLS – Enough said..

Sticky honey garlic meatballs are a delicious and flavourful 30-minute meal to add to your weekly dinner rotation. A total crowd pleaser. | aheadofthyme.com

Well there are some of my favorite Super Bowl eats! Hope you enjoy and eat your heart out on Sunday!!