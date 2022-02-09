BEST Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Sunday!

Let’s talk SUPER BOWL EATS! The big game day is coming up which means we gotta get cooking! I’m going to share some of my favorite Super Bowl recipes for you to try this Sunday.. Cause lets be honest.. It’s ALL ABOUT THE FOOD!

This year I will be making Turkey Pesto Sliders by @broccyourbody – they look so delicious & super easy to make for a group! Plus you can play around with what you put in the sliders if you’re not a fan of turkey pesto!

Last year I made Cheesy Souther Mac N’ Cheese with Honey Sriracha Sausages by @the_hunger_diaries

Another great recipe is SEVEN LAYER DIP it’s quick and easy and ALWAYS delicious

PIZZA DIP .. Yeah you heard me right… Pizza DIP

HOT WINGS – DUH, what’s a game day without it?!

RANCH CHICKEN TAQUITOS – This is the perfect 2 bite snack

STICKY HONEY GARLIC MEATBALLS – Enough said..

Well there are some of my favorite Super Bowl eats! Hope you enjoy and eat your heart out on Sunday!!