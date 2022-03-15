Bob Saget Killed by His Headboard?! What?!

The investigation into Bob Saget’s death just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Last month Saget’s autopsy confirmed he died from some kind of blow to the head. Apparently investigators looked at security footage and were able to confirm he went to his room alone where he instantly locked the door, so the idea of someone attacking him has been ruled out, but it was never confirmed what exactly he could’ve hit his head on.

Now it’s been revealed the fact the skin was still intact on his head wound leads investigators to believe he must’ve hit his head on something hard that had a soft outer layering to it. Oooo, oooo, I know! It must’ve been his headboard!

Really?! That’s it?! The whole thing just feels so simplistic.

Who hits their head on a headboard and just DIES?! Was he really that exhausted after his comedy show that he just fell backwards on his bed so hard, he killed himself?! I don’t buy it.

Sadly, likethe JonBenét Ramsey case, I feel like we’ll just never truly know what happened to Bob.

RIP my friend!

– Vanessa xox