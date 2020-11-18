BOGO Deal At Starbucks This Week! Get The Offer Code HERE!

Starbucks is offering a buy one get one free deal this week! With this new offer, when you buy any handcrafted beverage at participating locations across the country that’s grande or larger, you get one for free. YAY!

From November 17 to November 23, you can get this deal but you need to get the offer code first. All you have to do is go HERE and put in information like your name, email address and postal code to claim it. Then you’ll get the code that you show to a barista when ordering.

You can only use this offer once so choose wisely!