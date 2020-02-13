Box Office Hits

If you’re thinking of seeing a movie tonight, the Academy Awards BEST PICTURE “Parasite” (with English Subtitles) is screening this evening at Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey at 6:30pm.
Other “trending” movies you might want to check out at various theatres South of the Fraser:
1. “Birds of Prey,” $33.3 million.
2. “Bad Boys for Life,” $12 million.
3. “1917,” $9 million.
4. “ Doolittle,” $6.7 million.
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” $5.5 million.
6. “The Gentlemen,” $4.2 million.
7. “Gretel & Hansel,” $3.5 million.
8. “Knives Out,” $2.4 million.
9. “Little Women,” $2.3 million.
10. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” $2.2 million.