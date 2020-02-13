Box Office Hits

If you’re thinking of seeing a movie tonight, the Academy Awards BEST PICTURE “Parasite” (with English Subtitles) is screening this evening at Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey at 6:30pm.

Other “trending” movies you might want to check out at various theatres South of the Fraser:

1. “Birds of Prey,” $33.3 million.

2. “Bad Boys for Life,” $12 million.

3. “1917,” $9 million.

4. “ Doolittle,” $6.7 million.

5. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” $5.5 million.

6. “The Gentlemen,” $4.2 million.

7. “Gretel & Hansel,” $3.5 million.

8. “Knives Out,” $2.4 million.

9. “Little Women,” $2.3 million.

10. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” $2.2 million.