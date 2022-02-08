Canada Beats Arch-Rival USA In Olympic Women’s Hockey

Team Canada is still perfect in Olympic women’s hockey, after securing a win over their arch-rival.

Canada beat USA 4-2 in Beijing to take first place in Group A with a 4-0 record. The United States finishes second with a 3-1 record.

Brianne Jenner (2), Jamie Lee Rattray, and Marie-Philip Poulin scored the goals for Canada. Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter answered for USA.

Canada will play the third-place team from Group B in the quarterfinals later this week, while USA will face the country that finishes second in Group B. Barring a major upset, Canada and USA will play again in the gold medal game next week. USA is the defending Olympic champion, while Canada is the reigning world champion.