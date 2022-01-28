Check Out The Grand Opening Of The New Save On Foods In Surrey ALL WEEKEND LONG + Win Some Prizes!

There is a NEW Save On Foods In Surrey and is on day 2 of their Grand Opening!
Starting Friday (Jan. 28), more than 600 free items will be randomly given away to shoppers at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening next to the iconic Coast Capital building at King George Hub.
The store opens Thursday (Jan. 27) and grand-opening celebrations continue all weekend long! The nearly 36,000-square-foot store, at 13630 George Junction, replaces the previous location, 10312 King George Blvd.
“Our team has worked incredibly hard and had so much fun getting our store ready to open to our customers on January 27th. We have a strong culture of community and we are very excited to welcome our new neighbours to the Save-On-Foods family.We are so thrilled to be opening our newest Save-On-Foods location and to be a part of the community at King George Hub. Now more than ever, we know how important it is for us to be there for our friends and neighbours,”
-Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.