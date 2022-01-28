Check Out The Grand Opening Of The New Save On Foods In Surrey ALL WEEKEND LONG + Win Some Prizes!

There is a NEW Save On Foods In Surrey and is on day 2 of their Grand Opening!

Starting Friday (Jan. 28), more than 600 free items will be randomly given away to shoppers at Save-On-Foods’ new Surrey store, opening next to the iconic Coast Capital building at King George Hub.

The store opens Thursday (Jan. 27) and grand-opening celebrations continue all weekend long! The nearly 36,000-square-foot store, at 13630 George Junction, replaces the previous location, 10312 King George Blvd.