City of Surrey to host virtual Surrey Fusion Festival celebration this Saturday

This free virtual event – presented by Coast Capital Savings – will feature a variety of entertainment including cultural performances and musical acts by local artists including BC World Music Collective, Buckman Coe, Mad Riddim and Indigenous hoop dancer James Jones.
When: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Schedule: 10:30 a.m. – Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell
10:45 a.m. – James Jones
11:05 a.m. – Buckman Coe
11:40 a.m. – Mad Riddim
12:10 p.m. – BC World Music Collective
12:15 p.m. – Introduction to Cultural Video Series
Location: Broadcasted on Facebook Live & YouTube Live
Additional features include Surrey history, Indigenous education, dance lessons, cooking segments, kids’ activities and a series of photos and videos shared from the community. For more information including the event schedule, visit https://www.surreyfusionfestival.ca/schedule.
-30-
For event information:
Mary Rukavina
Manager, Special Events & Filming
Parks, Recreation and Culture
604-591-4598
For media interviews:
Tanya Wenngatz
Communications Coordinator
Special Events
778-636-6308
