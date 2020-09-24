City of Surrey to host virtual Surrey Fusion Festival celebration this Saturday

By September 24, 2020Community, Vanessa Ybarra

This free virtual event – presented by Coast Capital Savings – will feature a variety of entertainment including cultural performances and musical acts by local artists including BC World Music Collective, Buckman Coe, Mad Riddim and Indigenous hoop dancer James Jones.

When:                 Saturday, September 26, 2020

Time:                   10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Schedule:           10:30 a.m. – Welcome with Mayor and Chief Harley Chappell

10:45 a.m. – James Jones

11:05 a.m. – Buckman Coe

11:40 a.m. – Mad Riddim

12:10 p.m. – BC World Music Collective

12:15 p.m. – Introduction to Cultural Video Series

Location:            Broadcasted on Facebook Live & YouTube Live

Additional features include Surrey history, Indigenous education, dance lessons, cooking segments, kids’ activities and a series of photos and videos shared from the community. For more information including the event schedule, visit https://www.surreyfusionfestival.ca/schedule.

 

 

For event information:

Mary Rukavina

Manager, Special Events & Filming

Parks, Recreation and Culture

Mrukavina@surrey.ca

604-591-4598

 

For media interviews:

Tanya Wenngatz

Communications Coordinator

Special Events

Tanya.wenngatz@surrey.ca

778-636-6308

 

