Could Gas Hit $3.00/Litre by Christmas?!

I was listening to one of my favourite morning shows driving into work today (Pulse Mornings with Leslie and Scooter is OBVIOUSLY my #1 morning show ha, but this one is also pretty good!) when an anonymous caller called in saying he works for an oil company where he’s heard from the big bosses that gas prices could reach $3.00/Litre by Christmas!

Not only that, he said the extreme prices we’re seeing right now from the current price of oil and Russia / Ukraine war (paid $2.14/L this morning!) could be here to stay! Like, forever! He didn’t go into detail on how exactly that works, especially if the Russian invasion of Ukraine ends soon, but still….are you kidding me?!

Hearing this, I am seriously putting a radio signal in my house so I can do my show from home! “Live from…my closet!!”!! Hey, our bosses tell us to get up close and personal with the listener, can’t get more intimate surrounded by your negligees!

