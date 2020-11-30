Deadline to Mail Christmas Parcels Fast Approaching!!

With only 26 days until Christmas, the deadline to mail your parcels is fast approaching!

Close to half of all Canadians says they plan to buy gifts online this year due to the pandemic, which means Canada Post has been working around the clock trying to keep up with demand, hiring more than 4,000 extra staff!

Still, the postal carrier says customers should expect parcels to take 2 – 3 days longer this year due to all the craziness.

If you haven’t mailed out your parcels yet, here’s how long you have to make sure your gifts make it to loved ones doors on time!

The deadline for regular local shipping is Dec. 18

The deadline for regular regional shipping (within BC) is December 15th

The deadline for national regular shipping, is between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.

Priority partial shipping across Canada and to the US is Dec. 21st!

Shipping rates and dates are available on Canada Post’s website.

For the procrastinator, the FedEx website says your package can be shipped across Canada and the US as late as Dec. 23.

– Vanessa