Did You Know You Can Cross Over To Point Roberts Right Now WITHOUT Needing A COVID-19 Test?! Not Many Know This

It turns out you can drive to some parts of the U.S. without needing a COVID-19 test, but few in B.C.’s Lower Mainland are taking advantage of the exemption.

The community of Point Roberts, WA, just south of Delta, was one of three U.S. areas to be granted a rare exemption to the COVID-19 travel rules by the federal government at the end of 2021.

But while it has been allowed for months, the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce president Brian Calder says it’s been frustrating that not many people seem to know about it.

“You can come in if you are a Canadian citizen to Point Roberts right now. Pick up a parcel, get gas, go to the marketplace, go to the marina, whatever. And you can go back within half an hour, an hour, a day, a week, a month. They have to be double vaxxed, they have to fill out the ArriveCAN application with the federal government of Canada, and they may be given a rapid test on a random basis” -Calder

He says one of the issues is that the rules don’t seem to be clear enough for people to feel confident in crossing without facing a quarantine or pushback from a border guard.

“People are confusing the allowance that the Canadian government [placed] for the flooding in the Sumas. Point Roberts on the other hand was given an Order in Council, specifically for us and our border at the Boundary Bay to be allowed [to have] Canadians come in,” -Calder

The Order in Council was introduced in November and officially proclaimed in December, but months later, few seem to be taking advantage of it as the border crossing remains quiet and few long line ups have been reported.

“We have a special allowance thankfully recognized by the Canadian federal government and we want the Canadians to use it and… [to] open up our economy again,” -Calder

He says Canadians own 75 per cent of the property in Point Roberts. The community relies heavily on Canada for its economy.