Do you have kids? Do you need more sleep? Then check out our interview with baby/infant sleep consultant Sasha Kern, HERE!

Scooter & his wife have not been sleeping after having their 2nd child who is now 4 months old. She’s up multiple times a night, which means THEY’RE up multiple times a night… We figured Scooter & his family can’t be the only ones going through this so it was time to talk to a PRO!

We chatted to Sasha Kern who is a certified infant & toddler sleep consultant at Blissful Baby Sleep, and oh my goodness we LOVE her! We chatted with her for about 10 minutes and already feel like we’ve learnt so much! If you have kids, or are going to have kids & want MORE SLEEP, check out our full interview below! You can also check out their website Blissful Baby Sleep HERE