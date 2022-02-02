Snow is in the forecast!!!

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley, saying Surrey could see 4-8cm!!!!! Here’s what Environment Canada says:

Snow expected today.

Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway.

Time span: Today to tonight.

4 to 8 cm for eastern sections and higher terrain of Metro Vancouver, and western sections of the Fraser Valley; including the North Shore, Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Remarks: A Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. South Coast today. Freezing levels will initially be near sea level, and as a result precipitation will start as snow. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 8 cm are forecast before warmer air pushes in late this afternoon and tonight allowing the snow to change to rain.

Inland sections and higher terrain of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as western sections of the Fraser Valley can expect the highest accumulations.

It shouldn’t last long though, the snow will gradually change over to rain Thursday morning as warmer air pushes in, allowing temperatures to rise above freezing… CAN WE HAVE SUMMER PLEASE