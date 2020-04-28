Expired Food – Should You Eat It?

Here’s the thing though. For everything else, you may be ok to push those dates a bit. The average family wastes about 14% of the food they buy because they throw it out too early.

That date on the carton is usually a SELL-BY date, not an expiration date. So you can keep eating the food after that date . . . it just means the taste, texture, appearance and nutritional value will fade a little bit.

Here are some foods that people are the most likely to throw away prematurely . . . and how long it’s safe to keep eating them after the sell-by date.