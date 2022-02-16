Fans Seem To Think The ‘Wordle’ Has Been Harder Ever Since The New York Times Bought It

Wordle, released to the public last October, charmed players with its earnest simplicity, just a free word puzzle on a no-frills website that you could play once a day and share results with your friends.

So, the reactions weren’t so welcoming when a corporate entity announced that it purchased the popular word game for an “undisclosed price in the low seven figures.”

Now that fans have had a chance to play the puzzle hosted on the NYT site, they’ve noticed that the answers are becoming more obscure.

If you haven’t had a chance to WORDLE yet, basically how it works is you have six chances to guess a five-letter mystery word. Played on a five by six grid, the game tells you which of the letters you’ve guessed are correct, incorrect, or placed in the wrong spot on the grid through colour coding.

The words before the NYT takeover were fun and simple: drink, tiger, panic, to name a few. Now, fans are complaining that the publication is “going to the dusty section of the dictionary to find five-letter words.”

Other words to come out of the takeover are ulcer and cynic.

Many people online joked about the increasingly evasive answers from the puzzle.

NYT: Nothing will change with wordle

Everybody: … really?

NYT: We promise

Everybody: ok

NYT: Today's word is ZIBEB — Emily Richmond (@EWAEmily) February 15, 2022

Come on WORDLE… If it keeps going like this we won’t be able to challenge our friends everyday cause we’ll all feel dumb..