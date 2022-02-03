Food Truck Wars Festival Is Coming To Cloverdale Rodeo Grounds In April & I’m Already Drooling!

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars and it’s happening in CLOVERDALE!
Even though the event is being coined as “Vancouver’s Largest Food Truck Festival,” the actual event will take place at the Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. It’ll be 3 days of AMAZING food, with over 40 food trucks attending the event!
Here are some of the food trucks you can expect to see!
- All About Grill
- Aloha Poke
- BeaverTails
- Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
- Crema Ice Cream
- Dim Sum
- Dos Amigos
- Fusion Icy
- Guerilla Q
- Hunky Bills
- Kyu Grill
- Lemon Heaven
- Little Ooties Mini Donuts
- Mama’s Fish and Chips
- Mo Bacon
- Melt Town Grilled Cheese
- Moms Grilled Cheese
- Nonna Cucina
- Oh My Gado
- Old Country Pierogi
- Plant Butcher
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Salt Spring Noodle Bar
- Shameless Buns
- Shawarma Time
- Sirius Cravings
- Slavic Rolls
- Steamworks Brewing Co.
- Street Dogs
- Surfside California
- Takenaka
- Taste of Malaysia
- Tin Lizzy Donuts
- Tokyo Katsu Sand
- Tornado Potato
- Truckin’ BBQ
- Twisted Potato
- Wingerz
- Wings
Now, because this is a competition, trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Everything is more fun when there’s a little competition involved! Enjoy live music and entertainment, beer & wine and a wide variety of local vendors.
When: April 8 from 4 to 9 pm, April 9 from 11 am to 8 pm, April 10 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176 Street, Surrey
Admission: FREE