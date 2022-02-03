Food Truck Wars Festival Is Coming To Cloverdale Rodeo Grounds In April & I’m Already Drooling!

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is throwing a major event to kick off its spring season: Food Truck Wars and it’s happening in CLOVERDALE!

Even though the event is being coined as “Vancouver’s Largest Food Truck Festival,” the actual event will take place at the Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. It’ll be 3 days of AMAZING food, with over 40 food trucks attending the event!

Here are some of the food trucks you can expect to see!

All About Grill

Aloha Poke

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Crema Ice Cream

Dim Sum

Dos Amigos

Fusion Icy

Guerilla Q

Hunky Bills

Kyu Grill

Lemon Heaven

Little Ooties Mini Donuts

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Mo Bacon

Melt Town Grilled Cheese

Moms Grilled Cheese

Nonna Cucina

Oh My Gado

Old Country Pierogi

Plant Butcher

Reel Mac and Cheese

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Salt Spring Noodle Bar

Shameless Buns

Shawarma Time

Sirius Cravings

Slavic Rolls

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Street Dogs

Surfside California

Takenaka

Taste of Malaysia

Tin Lizzy Donuts

Tokyo Katsu Sand

Tornado Potato

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato

Wingerz

Wings



Now, because this is a competition, trophies and prizes will be awarded to various food trucks based on categories like Between the Buns, Best Meat Sweats, Sweets, International/Fusion, Classic, and Plant-Based. Everything is more fun when there’s a little competition involved! Enjoy live music and entertainment, beer & wine and a wide variety of local vendors.

When: April 8 from 4 to 9 pm, April 9 from 11 am to 8 pm, April 10 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds — 6050 176 Street, Surrey

Admission: FREE