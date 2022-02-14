Fun Things to Do this Family Day in Surrey!

Skate, swim or play gymnasium sports at recreation facilities across Surrey. Advance registration required and space is limited.

Family Day at Darts Hill Garden Park on Saturday, Feb 19, 11am-3pm. Enjoy a variety of family friendly activities. Cash donations are encouraged for admission. Event activities are free with entry to the garden.

Visit Historic Stewart Farm for activities all weekend long from 12 noon to 4:30pm. Tour the Victorian farmhouse, make crafts and enjoy a scavenger hunt.

Entertain kids with virtual activities including games, recipe ideas, DIY crafts and learning resources.

Explore your local neighbourhood park or visit a nature trail nearest you.

Take a self-guided walking tour of public art displays across the city using the interactive Surrey Arts & Culture Map.

Check out Surrey Art Gallery’s Art in Motion , a series of video-based art lessons using materials easily found at home.

Play tennis or pickleball or visit a playground from dawn until dusk.