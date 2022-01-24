Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon has reopened TODAY!

BC’s Ministry of Transportation calls the news “another milestone in British Columbia’s recovery from November’s flooding.”

The Fraser Canyon portion of Highway 1, which connects the Lower Mainland to BC’s Interior and Northern regions, is considered a major route. It has been closed since November 14 due to damage sustained from heavy rains. The ministry points out that the repairs took place despite record snowfall, avalanche risk, and cold temperatures over the past few weeks.

Despite the repairs, the ministry is telling drivers to plan for delays of up to two hours. This is due to repairs that are still ongoing at an at-grade train crossing and sections of single-lane alternating traffic, which includes a temporary single-lane bridge at Jackass Mountain and the Nicomen River crossing.

For truckers, the highway will be open to “legal width and weight loading.” Loads will be limited to 25 metres in length until the highway bridge at Nicomen River is complete.

The ministry also warns that avalanche risk in the Fraser Canyon remains high, and that drivers should be prepared for closures on short notice for avalanche control and cleanup.

Drivers are being asked to plan accordingly, with warm clothes, food and water, and a full tank of gas, you can visit Drive BC for the most up-to-date info.