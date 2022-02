It’s a pickleball pandemonium in Delta, with more than 30 pickleball courts added to the city since 2019!

The city is so passionate about it, earlier this month Mayor Harvie sent a letter to Karen Rust, President, Pickleball Canada and Walter Knecht, President, Pickleball BC, expressing support for the continued growth of the sport in the city!

Would you ever try it? Weigh in Facebook!

(Release from City of Delta!)