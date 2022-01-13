January 14 & 15 Are Black Shirt Day In BC – Learn Why You Should Take Part In This Day HERE

On January 14th and 15th students, educators and the general public across British Columbia will wear black shirts to commemorate the ongoing struggle for civil and human rights fought by Black and racialized Canadians.We stand alongside every person who has faced – and continues

to face – racism today and every day. Black Shirt Day is a grassroots initiative to show solidarity with Black and racialized communities in B.C. in their ongoing struggle for equity, equality and justice.

Arc Vancouver are the creators of this day & last year it took the internet by storm, sparking important conversation amongst communities, friends, family & classrooms. Continue to educate yourself & those around you!

Here is a great link that will get your started: ARC VANCOUVER