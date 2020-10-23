Just Cakes Bake Shop In Surrey Is Putting On A yummy Event For Halloween! Full Interview Here!

Raveena Oberoi is the Owner & Head Decorator/Pastry Chef of Just Cakes Bakeshop located here in Surrey (they are also the Winner’s of Food Network Canada’s “THE BIG BAKE”) and they are doing something SO fun next year for Halloween!! They are having transforming their Bake Shop into a fun Halloween land with inspiration from Harry Potter. It’ll be a week of fun giveaways, tasty treats and dressing up IS RECOMMEND! Take a listen below to my full interview with Raveena to hear exactly what you can expect to see!