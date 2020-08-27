KFC ditches ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good Slogan!’

KFC has ditched its slogan “It’s Finger Lickin Good!”

In a statement the chain said it just “didn’t feel right” to promote people licking their fingers clean during a pandemic. Probably a good idea.

So now that it’s forgone its famous fingers slogan, what do you think the new one should be?

I’m torn between…..

1) “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good After You’ve Washed Your Hands, Sanitized All Surfaces You Might Touch, and Pulled Your Mask Down to Eat Six Feet Away From Other People.”

2) “Crushing chicken’s dreams since 1953.”

3) It’s not healthy but hey – it’s not COVID!!”

@Pulse1077 Facebook followers also came up with some pretty solid ones that may entice Colonel Sanders….weigh in yourself!