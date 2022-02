Feeling lonely this Valentines Day? Well don’t you worry… KFC has got YOU covered! You can now snuggle with this limited-edition KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler.

It’s their biggest sandwich yet, but you can’t bite your teeth into it. This larger-than-life, three-foot pillow shaped like a massive KFC chicken sandwich is available for $99.99 USD.

The fast-food giant teamed up with Pillow Pets to bring the idea to life. You can pre order yours HERE now!

Happy Snuggling!!