McDonalds Canada Has Brought Back the Smarties McFlurry After a 6 Year Hiatus!

This is NOT a drill. McDonalds has officially brought back the highly popular SMARTIES McFlurry after 6 years of no longer serving it. A perfect treat just in time for summer!

Starting NOW, we can get our hands on the Canadian-made treat after it was abruptly removed from the menu in 2015.

Funnily enough, when the flavour was first discontinued, the company claimed they experienced a “national outcry on social media” along with TWO online petitions advocating for its return. I guess it worked.

“The McFlurry is a Canadian icon,” Jeff Anderson, Senior Manager, Culinary Innovation, McDonald’s Canada, said in a press release.

McDonalds actually teased the return of a “tasty treat” on social media back in April! Some followers had conspiracies that it would be the legendary McPizza – however, tweet replies from McDonald’s suggested it was the return of a dessert classic.

“Smarties has been a beloved brand of Canadians for so many generations,” said Frédéric Baur, President, Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Canada. “We’re thrilled to join forces with McDonald’s to bring the Smarties McFlurry back on the menu, just in time for Canadians to enjoy this summer.”

EXCITED FOR THE RETURN? You can now order the McFlurry in-restaurant or through Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash.

Summer 2021 just got THAT much better.

Enjoy!

Kate Tattersall