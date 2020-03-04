Party for the Planet returns to Surrey Civic Plaza to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Party for the Planet, presented by TD, returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday April 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year, Party for the Planet marks its 10th year of the annual event while celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The event will feature a tree and plant sale, free plant giveaway, environmental workshops, live music, and offer a variety of educational activities for all ages to learn about environmental initiatives.

“As we near the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it is more important than ever to celebrate sustainable community growth,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Party for the Planet is one of our most popular events for families, featuring live entertainment and activities that demonstrate how we can all collectively reduce our environmental footprint. I personally invite you to join us as we celebrate this landmark annual event.”

Now in its 10th year, Party for the Planet will offer 1,000 complimentary plants to attendees and will incorporate many interactive activities to educate attendees on the impacts of climate change. University Drive will feature the popular tree and plant sale, environmental workshops, exhibitors and a variety of plant-based food trucks. The event will feature a full day of live entertainment on the TD Main Stage, Indigenous performers and an acoustic concert series. Additionally, visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities in the Live Green World tent located on Civic Plaza featuring a sustainable and Indigenous marketplace, a speaker series, a Surrey Parks display, the Environmental Extravaganza and over 30 local eco-friendly vendors and activations.

“TD is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Party for the Planet – B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration – for almost a decade,” said Andy Cribb, Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. “TD has been committed to giving back to Surrey, through events like the annual TD Tree Days and through a contribution to the TD Nature Play area at Forsyth Park in Surrey City Centre. We look forward to celebrating Earth Day with the community.”

New to Civic Plaza, the event will feature an educational speaker series located in the Live Green World where guests can learn about strategies and daily practices to live sustainably, a Nature Walk on University Drive activated by Surrey Parks and the Dogwood Dance Tent featuring giveaways and dance performances. Additional festival activities include a rock-climbing wall, road hockey, and sports activations from Sport Surrey.