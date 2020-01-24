Pattullo Bridge Seismic Tests

Later on this month, testing of the new Earthquake Warning and Wind Warning Systems on the Pattullo Bridge are going to be taking place.

So mark your calendar if you usually take that route on the weekends.

The bridge deck will be temporarily shut down for a couple of evenings on January 31st and February 1st, 2020, in the overnight hours from 9pm to 5am.

They will be testing a new system that would block off access to the bridge during emergencies (much like the ones they have at paid parking lots and train crossings).