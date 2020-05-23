Say it ain’t So! Shows Leaving Netflix in June

If you’re a big Mad Men fan, batten down the hatches and binge watch as much as you can ’cause it’s gone from Netflix as of June!~
There’s something so fascinating about the show.
All the things forbidden today, like drinking and smoking til you run out, office hookoups, neglecting your kids, were not only allowed on the hit series but encouraged! Like a car accident, you can’t look away!
It’s not the only show leaving Netflix, check the full list of shows getting the ax below!
The King’s Speech
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
A Perfect Man
Equilibrium
From Paris With Love
Mad Men, seasons 1–7
Standoff
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, series 1
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Cutie and the Boxer
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Avengers: Infinity War
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!, seasons 1–2
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1–8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers, seasons 1–11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish, season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless, season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man