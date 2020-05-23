Say it ain’t So! Shows Leaving Netflix in June

If you’re a big Mad Men fan, batten down the hatches and binge watch as much as you can ’cause it’s gone from Netflix as of June!~

There’s something so fascinating about the show.

All the things forbidden today, like drinking and smoking til you run out, office hookoups, neglecting your kids, were not only allowed on the hit series but encouraged! Like a car accident, you can’t look away!

It’s not the only show leaving Netflix, check the full list of shows getting the ax below!

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

Leaving June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men, seasons 1–7

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, series 1

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!, seasons 1–2

Leaving June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1–8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers, seasons 1–11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish, season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless, season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man