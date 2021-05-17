Scooter & Jac Speak With Manny Mann, of CFSEU-BC and Dave Chauhan, Superintendent of IHIT

We had the pleasure of speaking with Manny Mann, of CFSEU-BC and Dave Chauhan, Superintendent of IHIT. These two men and their teams have been working tireless trying to keep our communities safe, and wanted to send a message out to the community during these scary times that we’ve been experiencing. Over the past few weeks we have witnesses some very public ongoing gang conflict putting all civilians on edge, here is what those protecting us have to say regarding it all:

The CFSEU-BC’s mandate is to target, investigate, prosecute, disrupt, and dismantle the organized crime groups and individuals that pose the highest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang violence. To find out more about what they do, and check out all the resources they have available click HERE