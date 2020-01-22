Surrey Board of Trade Announces 2020 Surrey Women in Business Award Finalists

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Surrey Board of Trade will host the 11th Annual Surrey Women in Business Awards Luncheon. This event recognizes the hard work of Surrey’s businesswomen and their contributions to the community.

2020 Surrey Women in Business Awards Finalists are:

Entrepreneur (Small Business)

Katrina Amurao, Katrina Amurao Personal Real Estate Corporation – RE/MAX 2000 – Surrey

Pavani Gunadasa, Clayton Glass

Jean Su, GenerationsE Software Solutions Inc.

Entrepreneur (Large Business)

Sandra Christian, Creative Kids Learning Centers

Christina Marcano, Silver Icing Inc.

Joy Mauro, Turnabout Luxury Resale

Professional

Sara Forte, Forte Law Corporation

Emily Kearns, Ankenman Associates Architects Inc.

Dr. Monica Michel, SOMA MD

Not-for-Profit Leader

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospital Foundation

Beth Kish, Peace Arch Hospice Society

Sue McIntosh, Seniors Come Share Society

Corporate Leadership

Gena Cole, Coast Capital Savings

Stephanie Howes, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Diane Roy, FortisBC

Emerging Leader

Donya Divsalar, Decode by SFU Aerospace

Cherie Storms, Pacific Customs Brokers Ltd.

Julie Wang, Tiny Planet Digital

Social Trailblazer

Theresa Campbell, Safer Schools Together

Laura Mannix, DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

Kiran Toor, KidsPlay Youth Foundation

The Surrey Board of Trade is featuring a very popular keynote speaker, icon Erin Brockovich. It’s been over 15 years since Julia Roberts starred in the Oscar-winning tour de force movie, Erin Brockovich. The film turned an unknown legal researcher into a 20th century icon by showcasing her dogged persistence in the compelling story behind the largest medical settlement lawsuit in history.

Background: After being seriously injured in a traffic accident, Erin hired Masry & Vititoe to represent her. They won a small settlement, but she still needed to work. She obtained a job at the law firm as a file clerk. It was while organizing papers on a pro bono real estate case that Erin first found medical records that would explode into the largest direct-action lawsuit in US history. Erin’s exhaustive investigation uncovered that Pacific Gas & Electric had been poisoning the small town of Hinkley’s Water for over 30 years. It was because of Erin’s unwavering tenacity that PG&E has now been exposed for leaking toxic Chromium 6 into the ground water. This poison affected the health of the population of Hinkley. In 1996, as a result of the largest direct-action lawsuit of its kind, spearheaded by Erin and Ed Masry, the utility giant was forced to pay out the largest toxic tort injury settlement in US history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents.

Mi-Jung Lee of CTV will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Award Sponsors: BDC, Health and Technology District, KPU, Manning Elliott,

Port of Vancouver, Richards Buell Sutton and Value Industries

Community Sponsor: Central City

Media Sponsor: Surrey NOW-Leader

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey)

Time: Networking and Registration 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; Program 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Member Admission: $135 each or $1,500 for a table of 11

General Admission: $155 each or $1,725 for a table of 11

Guests can register at www.businessinsurrey.com

For further information, please contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at anita@businessinsurrey.com or at 604.634.0342.