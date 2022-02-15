Surrey Councillor Argues Restauraunt Bag Fee Should Be Scrapped

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke is arguing that the city’s 25 cent bag fee should be scrapped for all restauraunts and SkipTheDishes.

“There isn’t an affordable or practical way to do it,” says Locke. “You can’t hand in a recyclable bag if you’re going through a drive-thru. You can’t pre-give your bags if you’re doing SkipTheDishes. You have to get a bag from that place. And it has to be from a sterile environment because it’s coming from a food service kitchen. So they’re not going to let you give a bag that came from your home, or car trunk or something into their kitchen.”

Unfortunately Locke’s motion was rejected at Monday’s council meeting. Locke says it’s one more reason to get out and vote in this fall’s municipal election if you want to see change happen in Surrey, from bag fees to the high cost of living and more.

Listen to Pulse FM Vanessa Ybarra’s full interview with Locke.