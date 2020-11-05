Surrey Holds Virtual Remembrance Day Ceremony to Honour our Veteran Heroes

Residents of Surrey are invited to participate in an online Remembrance Day event from home this year to salute and celebrate our veterans and mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The ceremony will be broadcast from the Cloverdale Cenotaph in Surrey and will be accessible live on Facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/HeritageSurrey.

“Our Veterans should be honoured, supported and remembered not just for a single day each year, but every day,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “This year, as we mark this significant anniversary, we ask that you honour our veterans in place, at home, by coming together with the community through our livestream ceremonies. Engage and learn about the service and sacrifices of those who have served and who continue to serve our community, while ensuring we are all doing our part to follow the Public Health Orders in place.”

Virtual Ceremony Details

When

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Watch Virtually

Live stream is available on the Heritage Facebook Page or City of Surrey Facebook page

Due to the current Covid-19 global pandemic, the Royal Canadian Cloverdale Legion is planning a much smaller invitation only event limited to a maximum of 50 participants who will lay wreaths in an intimate ceremony to commemorate the day at the Cenotaph in Cloverdale. Members of the public are asked not to come to the site or other past ceremony locations and instead participate and show their respect by interacting online, sharing comments, photos, stories, and liking related content. Residents are also encouraged to place a poppy on their window at home and share a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #RememberInPlace.

To complement Remembrance Day activities, the Museum of Surrey will be hosting an exhibition entitled “Duty, Honour, & Izzat” starting November 4 through to November 14 to honour soldiers from the Indian subcontinent who fought and volunteered during World War I. The exhibit will not be available on Remembrance Day, November 11, as the Museum of Surrey will be closed. However, pre-registration for the event is available any time on the City’s website or by calling 604-592-6956 to book a tour on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that the museum follows stringent Covid-19 safety protocols in accordance with provincial health orders.

For more event information, please visit: https://www.surrey.ca/news-events/events/virtual-surrey-remembers-ceremony