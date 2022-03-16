Surrey Irish Pub’s Saint Patrick’s Day Party Guaranteed to be a Shamrockin’ Good Time!

Hard to believe Saint Patrick’s Day is TOMORROW! And with restrictions gone, what better way to celebrate than grabbing your lassies and downing some ice cold green beer!

Dublin Crossing Irish Pub is hosting an all-day party starting at 11am and going into the ‘wee’ hours that includes live performances from the Brad Hadley Duo, a dance mob, plus local “celebrity” Pat Chuckles and his band to close out the night.

Irish dancers, a magician, and a piper will also be on hand keeping the fun going, plus Irish ice cream, green jello shots, and more!

Tickets are $10 at the door with a complimentary shuttle on site to drive you home at the end of the night (tips are appreciated!)

Listen to Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra full interview with General Manager Erin!