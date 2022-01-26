Surrey/Langley SkyTrain Is On Track And Ahead Of Schedule For 2028

The city of Surrey has released a new statement regarding the Surrey/Langley SkyTrain:

When full funding was announced last summer for Surrey Langley SkyTrain, the City of Surrey immediately commenced land-use planning and construction to widen sections of Fraser Highway along the new SkyTrain route. This early work was done to expedite the construction of Surrey Langley SkyTrain when work begins on the rapid transit project.

“The Surrey Langley SkyTrain line is already paying off dividends even before a single shovel has been put in the ground for this major rapid transit project,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “As noted by Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, the completion date for Surrey Langley SkyTrain is now 2028, a full two years earlier than expected. An added bonus is the significant cost savings gained by building this project in one phase instead of two. Costs have been reduced by $500-$600 million by building Surrey Langley SkyTrain in one fell swoop. I would like to thank Minister Fleming for the priority he has placed on this long overdue project. I can assure him that the City of Surrey will continue its advanced work to help speed along the construction of Surrey Langley SkyTrain.”

The 16-kilometer route will bring rapid transit to the growing communities of Fleetwood, Clayton and Cloverdale. Having nearby access to rapid transit will also benefit the expanding Campbell Heights Business Park. When completed Surrey Langley SkyTrain will take commuters from King George Station to Langley in 23 minutes. Learn more about the project here.