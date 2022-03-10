Surrey Police officer stabbed while on duty

A Surrey Police Service officer is recovering after being stabbed multiple times while on duty last night

According to a news release, SPS and Surrey RCMP officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 12300-block of 99A Ave., for a report of a woman yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence. During the course of the investigation, the woman apparently attempted to flee from the police officers

“A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life threatening stab wounds during the arrest.”

The officer was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.