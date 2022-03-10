Surrey Police officer stabbed while on duty

A Surrey Police Service officer is recovering after being stabbed multiple times while on duty last night
According to a news release, SPS and Surrey RCMP officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 12300-block of 99A Ave., for a report of a woman yelling, screaming and throwing things around inside a residence. During the course of the investigation, the woman apparently attempted to flee from the police officers
“A short foot chase ensued and a Surrey Police Service officer received non-life threatening stab wounds during the arrest.”
The officer was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
One of our members was stabbed multiple times while responding to a mental health call tonight. The injuries are serious but not life threatening. We would like to thank all RCMP and SPS members who assisted.
— Surrey Police Union (@surreypolunion) March 10, 2022