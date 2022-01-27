Surrey RCMP Guilford Office Closed Due To An Investigation Into A Grenade

Surrey RCMP News Release:

Surrey RCMP is informing the public of an investigation into possible grenade and the temporary closure of the Guildford police station.

On January 27, 2022 at 11:39 a.m., a member of community arrived at the Surrey RCMP Guildford office located at 10395 148 Street with a grenade. The person stated that they had located the device in a park in the 16100-block on 102 Avenue and wanted to turn it over to police.

The functionality of the grenade is unknown, it is possible that it is inert, however until a determination is made it will be treated as a live explosive device. Areas of concern within the Guildford office and surrounding areas have been evacuated. Explosives experts have been contacted to attend and assist with safely disposing of the device.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public to not attend the Guildford police office until further notice and to avoid the area. Currently 104 Avenue is closed in both directions between 146 Street and 149Street.

“We urge the public to contact police immediately if you find a suspicious device or possible explosive.” Says Media Relations Officer Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha “Do not handle or transport it, keep your distance, and call 911.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.