Surrey RCMP Need Help Locating Missing 22 Year Old Woman

By February 1, 2022Community, Jaclyn, News

Surrey Mounties are requesting the public’s help to locate Rama Kanawati, a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family on Monday, Jan. 31.

She was last seen leaving a residence in the 9300-block of 123A Street around 6 a.m. that day. Police say she left the area in a black 2020 Honda Civic with British Columbia licence plate ND191D.

Kanawati is described as “Middle Eastern,” five feet five inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair. She was wearing a black hijab, lime green sweater and black sweat pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502Rama Kanawati. (Police handout)

 