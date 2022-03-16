Surrey RCMP Release Sketch of Indecent Act Suspect

Surrey RCMP Release Sketch of Indecent Act Suspect

By March 16, 2022Community, News

Surrey RCMP is releasing a sketch of a suspect from multiple indecent acts near a Newton high school.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as South Asian, 30 to 40 years, old, “medium complexion,” dark hair, five-foot-10, with an “average build.” He has stubble with a moustache.

On March 2 Surrey RCMP received a report of a man “exposing and touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School.” The high school is located at 12870 72 Ave.  Police say “All incidents occurred in the morning between 8:20 to 8:30 a.m. and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Police sketch of a male suspect wanted for questioning regarding multiple indecent acts reported near Surrey’s Princess Margaret Secondary School on March 2. (Image: Surrey RCMP)