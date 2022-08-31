Surrey RCMP searching for missing woman

A 25-year-old woman has gone missing, with Surrey RCMP asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Navdeep Kaur was last seen at a home in the 6700-block of 150 Street on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 a.m. Her family has not been able to reach her and are worried for her safety.

Kaur is described as a South Asian woman, five-foot-five with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black backpack with black-and-white VANS shoes. Anyone who may have information about Kaur is requested to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.